White River Junction man arrested in child-sex internet sting

A White River Junction man faces child-sex charges after being lured by police in a sting operation.

Officers with the Lebanon Police Cyber Crimes Unit say they used social media to connect with a male later identified as David Hunt Sr., 47.

They say the investigation led to Hunt arriving in Lebanon Tuesday to purportedly meet what he thought was a juvenile for sexual acts. Instead, he was arrested on two felony charges of certain uses of computer services prohibited and attempted felonious sexual assault.

He was expected to be arraigned Wednesday.