White powder prompts evacuation of Montpelier federal building

The Montpelier Post Office and federal building was shut down for several hours Friday afternoon after the discovery of a suspicious white powder.

Police say a white powdery substance was found on the floor of the downtown post office shortly after noon, prompting a hazmat team to respond.

"Following the protocols here, out of precaution, they evacuated the building," said Montpelier Police Chief Tony Facos. He says firefighters responded along with police but federal authorities were in charge. "They took care of the building, I did not. We're just here to assist."

Postal investigators arrived from Essex, toting portable testing kids along with them. They swabbed the powder on the floor for testing. About 20 minutes later an inspector gave the all clear and the powder was vacuumed up.

The federal inspectors say hazmat responses are fairly common around the country, but less so in Vermont.

"There's no threat and nothing was intentional at all," Facos said.

The building reopened after about two and-a-half hours.