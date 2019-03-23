Whiteface teams up with Make-A-Wish

Skier and Riders have a chance to do their thing at Whiteface Mountain this Sunday for half the cost!

The Mountain has teamed up with Make-A-Wish of Northeast New York.

It's offering half off lift tickets with a $10 donation to the organization. All donations go towards granting wishes.

"What it's doing is it's giving us the opportunity to raise awareness in the North Country," said Bob Bullock of Make-A-Wish Northeast New York. "Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton counties are awfully important to us, and this really gives us an opportunity to wave the flag. We'll have a lot of wish kids there that day and we hope folks turn out."

Anyone who donates more than $10 could win a chance to ski with two-time Olympic medalist and Lake Placid native, Andrew Wiebrect.