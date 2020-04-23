Who gets to work next? Scott expected to turn spigot Friday

Who gets to go to work next? Vermont Governor Phil Scott is expected to turn the spigot even more at a Friday morning announcement.

Watch Scott live on Channel 3 and WCAX.com Friday at 11 a.m. If you don't see the live stream in the link above, click here for a direct link.

Robert Bailey has been back to work for four days now. His company, Distinctive Landscaping, had to shut down on March 25 when the Governor ordered all nonessential businesses to close their in-person operations. That put them weeks behind on their season.

"It's good to be back because we're a little bit behind now, and it's going to take a lot to get back up" Bailey said.

He and his coworker take separate trucks to their job sites to be safe. Despite the delay, Bailey says he thinks the state did a good job responding quickly to the coronavirus and says when to reopen more businesses is a tough call. "I have kind of mixed feelings. I'm old enough to be affected by it pretty easily, and I've been pretty cautious," he said.

The state is also being cautious, especially with reopening the economy. It took less than a week from Vermont's first confirmed case of the virus to declaring a state of emergency. And less than two weeks after that to close all nonessential businesses. Governor Scott this week indicated bringing those back online will not go so quickly as they watch the numbers closely. "Every step we take will be guided by the data and the modeling and making sure we're not going in the wrong direction and open up as quick as possible," he said.

Scott has indicated that with new COVID-19 cases trending down, on Friday he will likely announce new measures to ease the economic shutdown. While we don't know which industries will be the next to go back to work, he has indicated some of his priorities. We're trying to open up some of the work-related construction activities and so forth right now, possibly some manufacturing as well in the future," he said.

What he also indicated what is likely not going to be a priority to reopen -- golf courses or other recreation that could draw out-of-staters to Vermont that potentially bring the virus with them. "We're trying to prevent the spread and that means staying home, that means not gathering," Scott said.

