Who has Vermont's best beard?

One may have thought it was Paris Fashion week but it was actually just the Vermont Beardies.

It's a contest to determine Vermont's best beard. This is the third annual event held at ArtsRiot in Burlington. The beardos showed off their prized facial hair and even added some decorations to spice up their look. The original Most Interesting Man in the World, Jonathan Goldsmith, was a guest judge. Channel 3's Ike Bendavid helped emcee the event and Channel 3 news photographer Andy Goodrich put his beard in the running.

The event raises money for Make a Wish Vermont.

"It's a great contest, we raise a lot of money for Make a Wish Foundation and it's a great charity doing a lot of good work for the kids," said Dev Massimi of South Burlington.

The contest set a goal of 50-thousand dollars and surpassed that goal by the end of the evening.