Who will get federal relief money?

We've told you before about the federal relief money expected to hit Americans' bank accounts in the coming weeks.

WCAX News has gotten a lot of calls and emails from people asking whether those on Social Security will receive any of that relief money.

So here's what we've learned:

All Americans who make less than $75,000 a year are eligible for $1,200 checks. That includes Social Security recipients.

A couple filing together and making less than $150,000 will get $2,400.

Parents of dependents 16 or younger will get an additional $500 per child.

The IRS has more information on who is eligible and how that money will be paid out. Click here for more information.