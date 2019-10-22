Who’s listening? Amazon, Google smart speakers were vulnerable to hackers, experts say

Some security experts exposed how Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s Assistant were vulnerable to hackers.

Amazon Alexa had a vulnerability that hackers could exploit. (Source: Amazon/CNN)

Security Research Labs said it found third-party app developers had access to customize user voice commands, which could allow eavesdropping or password phishing.

The company posted a demo on YouTube showing a user trying to use an app but was told it doesn’t run in their country.

But even though the device was silent, the app continued to run and listen in the background.

After awhile, the app announced an update and asked the user to say their password.

Amazon and Google Assistants do not ask users to reveal passwords when working correctly.

Both companies told CNN the security issue has been fixed.

