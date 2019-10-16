Why 5G tech is spooking Vermonters before it's even here

Advocates of 5G network technology say it will dramatically increase wireless speeds compared to the current 4G, but the prospects of a timely rollout in Vermont are slim.

The technology could be a game changer when it comes to downloading larger filesm streaming movies and advancing important industries like tele-medicine, but critics say there's still basic internet coverage coverage issues in many rural areas of the region.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Seven Days' Kevin McCallum, who wrote about the story in this week's technology issue.

