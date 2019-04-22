Why Burlington uses smoke to test city drains

Keeping sewage out of Lake Champlain-- it's a hot topic heading into the summer.

Our Erin Brown spoke with the Burlington Department of Public Works about an effort to make sure the water you swim in is safe.

They're conducting smoke testing in the city's drains. It's an annual test to make sure the sewer and stormwater lines don't cross. If they did, it would mean wastewater would end up in the lake. The city says it's unlikely that would happen but they always double-check just in case.

This is the third round of tests. They started this fall.

So if you noticed smoke coming out from underground Monday, that's why. They pipe it in and if it comes out in the right place, all is well. If it doesn't, they have work to do.

So far, they found one area off Pine Street that needs a little more attention.

And in the unlikely event that they find issues, they will contact residents to let them know what they did to fix those.