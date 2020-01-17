Why Kuster says she endorsed Buttigieg for president

On the heels of a big endorsement in New Hampshire, Pete Buttigieg courted voters in Concord on Friday.

"I'm here to ask for your vote," the Democratic presidential candidate said.

And the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, already has some well-known support: Congresswoman Annie Kuster. The four-term Democrat says she has waited since she was a young girl to see so many female candidates in the race, but she told our Adam Sullivan after the town hall that she believes Buttigieg is the best person to bring the country together.

"For me at the end of the day, I wanted to make a decision that had to do with bringing together a broad coalition. So, independents, progressive Democrats, Republicans who are just fed up," Kuster said.

The endorsement comes as Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders spar over whether a woman can win the 2020 election. The public spat came to a head in this week's debate.

Asked about the gender debate playing out on the national stage, Buttigieg said the country has a historically diverse field of candidates to choose from and added women will play an important role in his administration.

"To make sure that I am a force for the economic, political and social empowerment of women, both in terms of policy and in terms of making sure that our leadership team, our cabinet, for example, which I have pledged will be at least 50% women, makes good on those ideas," Buttigieg said.

We asked Buttigieg supporters whether they feel gender should be a factor in choosing the next president.

"I think it is part of who we all are, so yes, it is important. But I don't think it should be a qualification," said Rick Simpson of Hancock.

"I think your ability to do the job should matter. I think a woman can do just as good of a job as a man, but just because you are a woman doesn't mean you are going to do a better job than a man," said Alison Hutson of Bow.

"No, I liked Pete right from the start and we don't need any screaming seniors in there," said Pat Provencher of New Hampton.

Friday's town hall was interrupted briefly by climate activists who held signs that challenged Buttigieg on his campaign contributions.

This was just a one-day stop for the campaign in New Hampshire. On Saturday, Buttigieg will court voters in Iowa, the first caucus state.