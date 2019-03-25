Why Winooski voters are being asked to invest in their schools

Walk down the hall in Winooski's schools with Superintendent Sean McMannon and you'll see signs of wear and tear. Even a makeshift system to catch water from a leaky ceiling.

"We almost didn't open school on time because in this area and that area we had water coming in through the roof," McMannon said.

In the boiler room, some systems were put in during the 1960s. McMannon says good luck finding parts to fix these antiques anymore.

And tight quarters are found across the school. Three people work in the small speech pathologist office.

"As you can see, we have a bathroom that's been converted into a storage area. And we have a closet that has been converted into an office area," McMannon said.

All those are why the school district is asking taxpayers to support a $55 million-$57 million bond. It would pay for three things: meeting current programming needs, fixing the building's aging infrastructure and planning for growth. Because unlike most other school districts in Vermont, Winooski is growing. They expect to have another 250 kids in the next 10 years. McMannon says it'll be cheaper to invest now.

"We're going to end up paying for stuff along the way," he said. "If we don't make the investment now, it's going to come out of taxes anyway."

He's hoping the state will help out more with the money. For 12 years now, there has been a moratorium on the state splitting construction costs with schools. A bill up for discussion now could change that.

"We are trying to take a broader view so that we aren't getting to the place where we have emergencies, but again, that's complex," said Rep. Kate Webb, D-Shelburne.

Webb is the ranking member of the House Education Committee. She says it's about finding the money.

"We have challenges, there is no question about it," Webb said. "And how we're going to move forward, it's going to take some hard thinking and some tough questions."

Tough questions school districts around the state, including Winooski, are already facing.

"We have some dire needs in the school," McMannon said.

A community vote is set for May 7 and if Winooski voters approve it, construction would start next year, with the hope of finishing by 2022. Click here for more information.