Why are Vermont fields, roads overflowing with frogs?

A real-life game of Frogger is playing out in Vermont as millions of native frogs hatch and try to cross local roads. Our Joe Carroll hopped over to Salisbury to find out why so many are hatching this year and how the frog flock is affecting people.

Jim Andrews is in his field of dreams. The amphibian expert is trying to catch the lightning-fast northern leopard frog.

It's a common frog for this part of Salisbury but this year, the population has exploded. Andrews calls it a perfect storm of excessive rain and a recent warm spell that sped up the frog's development.

"Ordinarily, most of those eggs would have dehydrated and dried up as the field dried, but this year that didn't happen. This field stayed wet and from the looks of it, they haven't had any equipment on this field yet," Andrews said.

Reporter Joe Carroll: So are we talking tenfold more than normal, a hundred times more?

Jim Andrews: Well, that's hard to know, we don't have specific numbers. But at least a hundred. At least a hundredfold more.

Meaning perhaps hundreds of thousands of frogs in a 1-square-mile area. Locals say they've never seen anything like it.

"Sometimes on a rainy day you might see... or a rainy evening, you might see a bunch go across, but nothing like this," said Chuck Hobbs of Cornwall.

Hobbs was helping his brother-in-law expand his sugarhouse down the road from the field of frogs.

"They were just literally everywhere in the road," Hobbs said.

"I stopped, I decided to stop to look and I got out of the truck and there were frogs everywhere. The road was covered with them, covered with squished frogs," said Raz Gorton of Cornwall. "Oh, it was terrible."

A section of Creek Road is where the majority of the frogs perished and if you look down, you can actually see the remains of the frogs.

An amphibian Armageddon-- Andrews estimates some 400,000 frogs didn't make it across the road. But many more survived. And Andrews expects some of the remaining frogs will become tasty treats for both birds and fish.