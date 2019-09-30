Why are fewer students from China enrolling at UVM?

We are seeing a significant decline in the number of students from China enrolling in U.S. colleges, and that includes at the University of Vermont.

Our Christina Guessferd has been working to figure out why.

She learned UVM experienced a 23 percent decrease in Chinese student enrollment this year. But while some colleges say political tensions between the two countries are to blame, UVM officials say the reason is much more complicated than that.

Taking a look at the numbers: 353 Chinese students are enrolled at UVM for the 2019 school year. The total for 2018 was 457. That's a loss of 105 students.

But UVM's overall enrollment increased by more than 150 students for this academic term.

School officials say they take a team to China several times a year to recruit students and the core of the issue for them isn't economic conflict, it's international competition.

"Honestly, I think it's really more a function of competition, not only in the domestic marketplace but now there are lots of other players internationally-- the UK and Canada and Australia and others who've started to actively recruit Chinese students. And then considering Chinese infrastructure, China has become more intentional about keeping their own students," said Ryan Hargraves, UVM's admissions director.

We asked a number of other colleges in our region if they saw this same decline.

Dartmouth College officials said they don't publish enrollment by the nation of citizenship per academic term.

SUNY-Plattsburgh officials say the college doesn't historically recruit many Chinese students, anyway.

However, Middlebury College admissions said while they don't yet have the official count of students for this year, they expect the number of students who are not U.S. citizens to remain about the same.

St. Michael's College did not get back to us with their statistics before this story was published.