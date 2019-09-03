Why are our nation's farmers killing themselves?

On a hot summer morning, corn waving in the wind, Michael Rosmann welcomed us to his Iowa farm, a place with a certain sense of stillness.

Inside, he's answering e-mails like this.

"My husband is so depressed I don't know what to do," Rosmann read.

Rosmann is a farmer and a psychologist. He writes about farming and mental health. Other farmers reach out to him to talk about their problems.

"They often call me at all hours of the day or night," Rosmann said.

One of those callers was Ginnie Peters' husband, Matt Peters.

"They had a conversation on the phone, so I know that he would have wanted help because he asked for help. It just didn't... it wasn't... he died that very same day," Ginnie Peters said.

Matt Peters took his own life before he got the help he needed.

But now Rosmann is offering support to Matt's widow.

"He listens. I think that's his secret. He listens, and people need that," Ginnie said.

As Ginnie is working through her grief, back at the farm, Rosmann is trying to manage the calls and emails that keep coming in.

What's causing suicide on the farm? Rosmann tells us it's often linked to stress over low prices for farmers' products and the politics of trade.

We brought reports of farmers' suicides to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

"Sometimes you get to the end of the rope and you don't know where to go. I know some people are like that right now," Perdue said.

The Department of Agriculture tells us it's working to set up the first federally funded program to help farmers in distress. Four regional centers across the country will provide support groups, mental health training and referrals to clinical services. The department expects the centers to open before the end of the year.

"I just know that having that available is something that is needed for farmers," Ginnie Peters said.

Finally, support for Rosmann as he works to prevent suicide on the farm.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, there are resources available to help. You can reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.