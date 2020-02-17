Why are scientists so concerned about new coronavirus?

The numbers from the coronavirus outbreak seem daunting, more than 70,000 confirmed cases and a death toll nearing 1,800.

For health care officials, the new coronavirus is the fear of the unknown. Scientists don’t know what they’re dealing with yet. (Source: CDC)

Fears about the virus, officially known as COVID-19, have changed global travel patterns.

The world’s airlines have suspended flights to and from China and some 780 million Chinese are under some form of travel restrictions within their own borders due to the outbreak.

Hundreds of Americans have been flown back to the United States from virus hotspots and are under quarantine.

On January 30, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern.” A day later, the United States issued a public health emergency for the virus that originated in China’s Wuhan province.

Still, the global numbers for COVID-19 pale in comparison to America’s seasonal flu outbreak, which has hit children and young adults especially hard.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that so far this season there have been at least 26 million flu illnesses, 250,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths from flu.

Compare that to 15 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States.

Dozens of additional cases are under investigation, including at least 14 Americans with symptoms who were evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan and flown home Monday.

No one has died from the new coronavirus in the United States.

Even with the disparity in numbers, COVID-19 is dominating the headlines.

For health care officials, it’s the fear of the unknown. Scientists don’t know what they’re dealing with yet.

“The complete clinical picture with regard to COVID-19 is not fully understood,” the CDC said.

That calls for caution.

Up to this point, the new coronavirus has been killing people at a higher rate than America’s seasonal flu.

If China’s mortality rate for COVID-19 stayed the same under the U.S. health care system, the toll would be up to 50 times higher.

For the estimated 26 million flu cases this season, nearly 670,000 people would have died compared to the 14,000 who have died from the flu.

So, it makes sense that world health officials have made this new coronavirus a top priority.

With few exceptions, only people who have traveled to China are at risk of getting COVID-19. Up to this point, the virus is not actively spreading in the United States.

And that’s how doctors and scientists hope to keep it through quarantines and by limiting travel to China.

Because if the virus becomes well established in the population, it becomes much harder to control its spread.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.