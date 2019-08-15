Why are suicide rates increasing so quickly in our area?

Almost 50,000 Americans die by suicide each year, and in our area, the rate of suicide is increasing faster than almost anywhere in the country.

The CDC says from 1999 to 2016, North Dakota saw the greatest increase in suicide at 57 percent. Vermont saw the second-largest increase at about 49 percent. And New Hampshire was right behind it. In New York, the rate of increase was less than 30 percent.

Alison Krompf with the Vermont Department of Mental Health spoke with our Galen Ettlin about suicide and why we're seeing such an increase. Watch the video for the full interview.

If you need help, call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.