Why can't police do more about shoplifters?

The holiday shopping season is in full swing and businesses in downtown Burlington are hoping to rake in the big bucks. But shoplifting in and around the Church Street Marketplace continues to impact retailers. Some are now taking the issue into their own hands. Our Dom Amato spoke with one Burlington business about shoplifting and to police about what can be done.

To face felony shoplifting charges, an offender would need to steal more than $900 worth of goods in one haul. Anything under that is a misdemeanor where suspects can only be cited into court.

Some retailers argue $900 in one theft is too high, so they are hiring teams of their own to try to prevent the problem.

"When people steal from us, they're taking money right out of the paychecks of the employees here," said Amy Dorfman of the Outdoor Gear Exchange.

Burlington Police say locally owned retailer Outdoor Gear Exchange on Church Street was one of the businesses with the most frequent calls for retail theft in the city in 2018.

Although calls for retail theft were at a historic low last year, this year, police have seen a 15% increase.

"While the uptick this past year concerns us and we take it seriously, we also acknowledge that we are working against a pretty good year in 2018," Burlington Deputy Police Chief Jon Murad.

But when police are called, they can only issue a citation to appear in court. And if the value of items stolen is under $900 for one incident, it's only a misdemeanor crime which rarely results in jail time.

"If they steal $800 and leave and come back and steal another $800, that's still two misdemeanors," said Samuel Brady of the Outdoor Gear Exchange.

Brady is a loss and prevention specialist at OGE. He's part of a team of five that keeps an eye on customers and confronts shoplifters. Even with the specialized staff and more than 100 security cameras in the store, Brady says they record around $20,000 in losses annually due to shoplifting.

As a private business, they can stop people from leaving the store with merchandise but they try to have a discussion first to avoid causing a scene in front of other customers.

"We will follow someone out with the police on the phone and have the police pick them up on the street if they're not willing to stop and give the product back," Brady said.

Since the criminal penalties for retail theft are minimal, stores will also issue no-trespass orders to the thieves, something OGE does about once or twice a week.

"If they come back onto our property we can have them arrested," Brady said.

He says the no-trespass orders have worked but not everyone is caught red-handed.

There have been efforts to thwart organized retail theft by adding new laws but those have been unsuccessful.

Some retailers have also suggested lowering that $900 threshold to deter shoplifters, but a new bill isn't expected to be introduced this session.