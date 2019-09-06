Why didn't regulators take action on Thunder Road deficiencies?

Governor Phil Scott Thursday expressed confidence that the owners of Thunder Road will take whatever actions are necessary to ensure the safety of drivers, fans and officials following the crash that injured two race officials over the weekend.

Scott, a seasoned race car driver himself, was reacting to reports that state regulators issued a report this spring that delayed ordering safety upgrades to the Barre track until next year.

Scott says he has spoken with the young drivers involved in the crash and the owners of Thunder Road. “I'm sure the track has done some traffic improvements in terms of safety improvements such as lighting and so forth, putting a lot of money into the facility. I have no doubt they'll take this seriously and take whatever precautions need to be taken to prevent this from happening in the future,” he said.

The crash during qualifying laps for Sunday's Labor Day Classic sent a race car into a retaining wall, injuring two race officials Dean Gallison, 50, and Jonathan Lemay, 23. Gallison is recovering at home; Lemay is listed in satisfactory condition at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Many racing fans have told WCAX that it was a freak accident and that Thunder Road is not to blame. And there is no indication that Thunder Road is not in compliance with state safety regulations. Both the owners of Thunder Road and the victims in the crash have declined to comment.

The Vermont Secretary of State's Office of Professional Regulation in their May inspection noted the wall along the straightaway and near the spectator area was only three-feet high when the state requires it to be four. The Office of Professional Regulation ordered the repairs to the wall be made before the 2020 season.

Official say those track inspections used to be done by people with racing experience, often veteran drivers. That practice has since changed. Now, a state employee joins the inspections. Despite the concrete wall in question being below the four-foot height requirement, it was never flagged as a problem in previous years. The Governor acknowledged the wall in question has been in place for over 65 years.

We also know Thunder Road did do some work on a new retaining wall before this season. State officials say Thunder Road does not need permission to do any repairs as long as it complies with state regulations.

Officials with the Secretary of State's Office for the third day in a row on Friday declined to comment on questions raised by the report. Officials with the Office of Professional Regulation say they are still collecting facts and will not jump to any conclusions. They add that as they learn more about the accident and its causes, they will address any safety issues uncovered as a result, if any.

Barre Town Police are also conducting their own investigation. Chief William Dodge says they investigate most serious incidents as Thunder Road. He says there was never any indication of criminal wrong-doing and doesn't expect his department to file any criminal charges. The chief expects their report to be complete by the end of next week.

