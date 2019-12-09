Why experts say the Democratic nomination is still anyone's race

In a little more than a week, Democrats running for president will square off in their sixth debate. It comes as New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary quickly approaches. Our Adam Sullivan has been covering the 2020 election and has an update on the race.

What started as a field of nearly two dozen candidates is now down to a clear top tier of four. But as more presidential hopefuls drop out while others are just getting into the fray, experts say it's still anyone's race.

"The field is very fluid and I would think the four top candidates would be worried," said Linda Fowler of Dartmouth College.

The four at the top, in no particular order, are Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden. Biden has consistently led national polls while Sanders, Warren and Buttigieg have all swapped leads in the early voting states.

"It just seems to me like a very volatile situation and it could go in many different ways," Fowler said.

California Senator Kamala Harris is the latest well-known candidate to bow out of the race. Meanwhile, Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick and New York Billionaire Michael Bloomberg have gotten in.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: Are you surprised that you have these names jumping into the race so late in the process?

Linda Fowler: I'm not surprised because Biden has not dominated the race the way he thought he would.

The Democrats square off for the next debate Dec. 19. Six candidates have qualified, the top four, along with Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and California Billionaire Tom Steyer.

"Things start moving so quickly when we get into January that this starts to be a make or break debate," Fowler said.

And there's another big change heading into New Hampshire's Feb. 11 primary. California has moved its primary forward from June to Super Tuesday, a couple of weeks after New Hampshire voters head to the polls.

"These very large states with lots of delegates are hard to campaign on a grassroots basis. You need money to do it," Fowler said.

But she says when it comes to the general election, there are more important states at play-- key swing states where electoral votes could decide the presidency.

"Where Democrats should be looking at polls should be Michigan and Pennsylvania, not the national polls," she said.

We have interviewed Linda Fowler many times over the years as an objective analyst. However, we wanted to point out that for the first time in 45 years as a professor of government, Fowler is publicly backing a candidate in the primary, Sen. Klobuchar.

"I thought she connected well with New Hampshire voters. She seems to engender trust in a way that our cynical politics right now you don't see it very often," Fowler said.

She says that trust in government is at an all-time low. And because of that, whoever wins the nomination will need to focus on incremental changes, rather than sweep policy reform.