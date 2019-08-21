What does Vermont need to attract filmmakers?

Film experts say Vermont has great potential with beautiful scenery and backdrops. But a lot of companies stay away and make stories about Vermont out of state. Our Kiernan Brisson dug deeper into why this is, speaking with a local film crew and the Agency of Commerce.

"Get yourself a film commission and get yourself some sort of tax incentive," actor Corbin Bernsen said. "The natural beauty here, the crew depth seems to be good, all the things, the favors one sort of needs-- but what you're missing for people to come here and do it is that tax incentive."

Bernsen and others in the film industry think Vermont could have a booming film market if it were able to offer the proper tax incentives to production companies. Neighboring states like New York and Massachusetts both offer tax incentives to film crews.

"Tax incentives like 40% rebate, 20% rebate. If you shoot in Massachusetts, you get 20% of the money you spend while you're shooting there handed back to you in a check," said Denis O'Brien, the owner of Verde Group Films.

And they often come with a film commission-- a semi-governmental, nonprofit organization that can help companies with the shooting process.

"One of the biggest hurdles in Vermont is we don't have a film commissioner," O'Brien said.

The state of Vermont pulled the plug on their Film Commission in 2011 after local filmmakers stated that it had become ineffective.

"Film commissioners do a number of things. Namely, they can open doors and cut through red tape," O'Brien said.

Vermont's population plays a role. Secretary of Commerce and Community Development Michael Schirling says the price tag for production company tax refunds is just too high for Vermont.

"What we've found in our exploration of this over the last couple of years is that the size of the incentives that are needed, and that some other states put on the playing field, are just so large that they're cost-prohibitive for a state of our size," Schirling said.

Small in population size, but plenty to offer, according to Schirling.

"It's a better play to try to compete based on our assets, based on the available folks with talent here, the potential locations and things of that nature," he said.