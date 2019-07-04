Why first responders want you to leave fireworks to the experts

Millions of Americans will celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks. Fireworks can be a blast and plenty of people will set off their own at home, but it comes with risk.

On Sunday, paramedics were called to a home in Philadelphia. A little girl lost almost all of her fingers after an explosive blew up in her hands.

Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Burgmann said she had cuts and burns to her chest and torso area and to her face.

Her father purchased the illegal device on the street believing it was a firework.

Det. Tim Brooks with the Philadelphia Police Department Bomb Squad warns, "They're not fireworks in any way, shape or form. These by definition are improvised explosive devices."

Illegal and homemade explosives are a major safety hazard. It's one reason why about 180 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the weeks around July 4th, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Many accidents happen when flying fireworks are involved and 44 percent of injuries involve burns, often from sparklers.

"Those can run anywhere from 1,800-2,000 degrees. Just setting it on a kid's hand for only a moment can burn severely," said Tim Griffin, a spokesperson for the Carmel, Indiana, Fire Department. "The problem is it just takes one time and that injury can be life-altering."

Michael Spencer knows that all too well. Last year, he told the CPSC how a mortar-type explosive went off while he was holding it.

"Off of my left hand I lost my pinky, I lost my middle finger," Spencer said.

Experts say don't use illegal or recalled fireworks, never give them to children and it's always safer just to watch a professional show from a distance.

Safety officials say if you are going to use fireworks, keep a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby in case of fire and never try to relight or pick up fireworks that did not ignite.