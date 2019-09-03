Why some New York drivers will have to pay for new license plates

Some New York drivers will see a change starting next year when it comes to car registrations and it could cost you money. Our Kelly O'Brien found it has left some New Yorkers pretty mad and lawmakers looking to a change.

If you have the Empire gold and blue license plate, your wallet is safe. But drivers with the Empire blue and white license plate will see the costly changes.

"I like the ones we got," said Dimitri Hagar of Plattsburgh.

The state is saying so long to the 10-year-old white and blue license plates that fill the streets of Plattsburgh.

The Department of Motor Vehicles offered up five new plates for New Yorkers to vote on featuring Lady Liberty or the Mario Cuomo Bridge, saying they worked hard to capture the heart of the Empire State.

"I like the Statue of Liberty on it," said Eliza Carter of Malone.

"These kind of blend in with everything else. They almost look like a Maine plate," Hagar said.

While the new plates are designed to encompass all of New York, some say it seems like they are focused on downstate and not on the state as a whole.

"Typical New York politics for you," Hagar said, "all about the city and nothing above Albany."

So, why the change? The DMV says it's all part of the 10-year replacement plan. They say the current blue and white plates are aging and deteriorating, and that is hurting the state's transportation systems like license plate readers, cashless toll systems and red light readers.

The new plates will start to be issued in April 2020, but they will cost you.

"The taxpayers here, the residents here work too hard for their money and it's just another fee that New York state is tacking on to hardworking families," said Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay.

Prior to this plate change, if a plate was peeling you could bring it into the DMV free of charge for a new one. Now, the DMV says it will be $25 for the new plate and another $20 if you want to keep the current numbers.

"A fee they shouldn't have to pay for a defect that wasn't their fault," Jones said.

"As long as it's visible and legible, I think that should be the main concern for everyone on the road and anything beyond that should be personal preference," said Michael Herring, a SUNY Plattsburgh student. "If they are trying to make that change, then they should be responsible for reimbursing us for new plates."

Assemblyman Jones wants legislation passed to waive that fee and do what he says is right for his constituents.

"We should do the right thing and replace the peeling plates for these people at no cost," he said.

The state has not yet announced which of the five plates that New Yorkers voted on will be the new plates. They say that announcement is coming soon.