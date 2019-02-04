Why some area firefighters are getting bulletproof vests

Gaetano Butignano has been a firefighter in Bellows Falls for about three years. As he straps on a brand new bulletproof vest and helmet, he says he's well aware of the dangers of the job.

"We don't know what we might encounter, we know that we're a trying to save lives," Butignano said.

And responding to an active shooting situation is, unfortunately, a possibility. Emergency personnel say the more mass shootings occur, the more they learn from them, which is changing how they respond. Officials say lifesaving medical care needs to take place alongside police who are tasked with pursuing the shooter.

"We would be able to enter the area with law enforcement and be either to treat patients or remove patients as needed," Bellows Falls Fire Chief Shaun McGinnis said.

That's what the vests and helmets are for. The police and fire department in Bellows Falls recently purchased 10 pairs, paid for with a $20,000 grant from the Law Enforcement Education Foundation.

"This is just about reacting to the world that is changing around us," McGinnis said.

"Let's hope and pray to god that we don't have to use any of it," Bellows Falls Police Chief Ron Lake said.

And as the traditional firefighting gear is still on standby, this department is working with its mutual aid partners-- including the Springfield Fire Department-- to develop a mass casualty response plan for the region.

"It's becoming more dangerous to be a protector of the people whether you are wearing a fire outfit or a law enforcement outfit," Lake said.

Which means people like Butignano need to be protected.

"We are willing to go save lives, so we are trying to protect ourselves to do that," he said.

Half of the $20,000 grant will be used for additional training for first responders and the greater community as a whole. Officials say they need to be prepared for the worst-case scenario but they also say they hope the new equipment never has to get used.