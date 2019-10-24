Why some drivers want to slam the brakes on automatic braking

There are new questions about some of the safety technology found in a rising number of new cars. Automatic emergency braking will be standard in most cars in 2022. It's expected to cut the number of rear-end crashes in half. But hundreds of drivers say sometimes the system slams on the brakes for no apparent reason.

For Cindy Walsh, just getting behind the wheel of her 2018 Nissan Rogue raises her anxiety level. She says since she bought the SUV new last October, it has slammed on the brakes three times for no clear reason when she says there was no risk of a collision.

"The first one, I was driving down a four-lane highway going about 55 and it completely came to a complete stop," Walsh said.

She says she doesn't like driving it now.

"I'm scared to. I don't, I don't drive it," she said.

Walsh took it to the dealer each time. Twice she says they told her they fixed it.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is now investigating the 2017 and 2018 Rogue after learning of nearly 850 complaints of false activation of the SUV's automatic braking system. That includes reports of 14 crashes and five injuries.

"You are just going along the road and your car just stops," said Jason Levine from the Center for Auto Safety.

The Rogue, like about half of new cars sold, is equipped with forward collision avoidance technology that includes automatic emergency braking. It's supposed to sound an alarm and automatically brake if you are about to rear-end another vehicle. It will be standard in most cars within three years

Levine says people have said they were turning it off.

"The technology can help and does save you and prevents crashes, but only if it's on and only if it's working," he said. "We want to see this move toward a recall very quickly."

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says autobraking is making driving safer, estimating the technology could cut rear-end collisions in half, preventing 28,000 crashes and 12,000 injuries by 2025.

"These autonomous emergency braking systems, they are effective. They are working in the real world. But there is definitely room for improvement," said David Aylor, the manager of active safety testing at IIHS.

Since 2015, there have been seven recalls for autobraking issues affecting nearly 180,000 vehicles. There are more than half a million Nissan Rogues subject to the NHTSA investigation. And the regulator has received hundreds of complaints about so-called phantom braking in vehicles from a number of automakers.

It happened to CBS News last year. They were driving a Tesla Model 3 with Autopilot. Riding with them was CNET Road Show Editor Tim Stevens. The car pumped the brakes as they approached an overpass on a busy New Jersey freeway.

"It may have actually seen that bridge as another car. And so another example that Autopilot is not perfect," Stevens said. "A little bit disconcerting."

In a statement, Nissan acknowledges some Rogue drivers may experience "false activation" on "unique road conditions" like some "railroad crossings, bridges and low hanging traffic lights." But it says it is "committed to the safety and security of our customers." And it has made a free software update available at dealerships.

Walsh is unconvinced.

"I don't feel safe driving it anymore," she said. "I don't feel safe putting my family in it, so I don't want the car."

Walsh just won in arbitration, so after paying for mileage, she'll be able to return her Rogue.

Automakers insist this driver assistance technology will save lives and continues to improve. Safety advocates and carmakers say in the vast majority of cases it works, but it is not perfect. Tesla did not respond to repeated requests for comment.