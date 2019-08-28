Why the state wants hunters to share bear teeth

Vermont Fish and Wildlife is reminding successful bear hunters to send in a tooth.

Courtesy: Vt. Fish and Wildlife-Jacob Zorn

A state regulation requires hunters who bag a bear to send one tooth so wildlife managers can collect important information on Vermont's bear population.

In addition to determining the age of the bears, wildlife biologists use age and sex data to estimate the number of bears in the state and to determine the status and health of the bear population.

Envelopes for submitting teeth are available at all big game check stations.

Vermont has two bear hunting seasons. The limit for bears remains one per calendar year.

The early bear hunting season, which requires a special bear tag, starts Sept. 1 and continues through Nov. 15. The late bear season begins the next day on Nov. 16 and continues through Nov. 24.

Click here for more information on bear hunting in Vermont, including a link to a video that shows how to collect the tooth.