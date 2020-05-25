Why the state wants reopening businesses to check their water

State officials are urging owners and managers of buildings that have been closed during COVID-19 to check their drinking water.

The departments of Health and Environmental Conservation say they want to prevent illnesses associated with stagnant water and have set up a website where managers can access guidance and recommendations before a building's drinking water is used again.

"When a building is empty and no water is running through the plumbing system, there's a risk of metals such as lead or copper to leach into that water," said Sille Larsen, Vermont's senior water resources engineer. "Also, when water is sitting stagnant for a prolonged period of time, we expect to see a decrease in disinfecting residuals such as chlorine. And that will again allow, bacteria under the right or the wrong conditions to grow in the plumbing system."

Click here for much more information on the Vermont DEC's website.