Why wins in Iowa, New Hampshire might not mean the nomination

In recent Democratic presidential history, if one candidate wins Iowa and New Hampshire, he's gone on to win the Democratic nomination.

So could that happen this time?

Our Celine McArthur asked Georgetown University Political Scientist Mark Rom what he thinks.

"So, I'm not going to put my bottom dollar on the bet that the winner of New Hampshire goes on to win the nomination. Senator Sanders and Mayor Buttigieg, I think, have substantial weaknesses in later primaries, Super Tuesday primaries. So, if Senator Sanders wins both Iowa and New Hampshire, it's not clear to me he's going to be able to dominate the other primaries. I think Mayor Bloomberg has a big chance to win those later primaries," Rom said.

Rome points out Bloomberg is already committing to spending millions on commercials after today for the next round of caucuses and primaries-- South Carolina, Nevada and Super Tuesday states.