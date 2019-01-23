Why winter doesn't mean you can slack on sunscreen

Just imagine it's 90 degrees outside and you're sitting on the beach with warm sunshine beating down on your skin. Of course, you're going to wear sunblock because you don't want to get a sunburn, right?

"We do wear a lot of sunblock," Patti Gillmett said.

As you should. This is your skin we're talking about here.

"I don't want to get skin cancer," Gillmett said.

It's something we know is important in the summertime and at the beach, but what about when it's winter?

"We know even on an overcast day in the summertime you can get a sunburn, so that can happen in the winter, as well. Maybe you don't have as much skin showing but what is showing needs to be protected," said Karen Derusha of the Clinton County Health Department.

The snow is falling, the snowbanks are growing and people are wearing the proper snow gear-- but are they thinking about sunscreen?

"Out of sight, out of mind, I guess," Gillmett said.

The health department says you should wear sunscreen not only because of the sun in the sky but also its reflection off the snow.

"Sunscreen is important. It's a cancer prevention step. Melanoma is another skin cancer that can be very, very serious," Derusha said.

Some people we spoke to off-camera say they never thought to wear sunblock in the wintertime but Gillmett says she looks for lotions and moisturizers that have it.

"I do it because it's skincare, but I like it because it has SPF in it," Gillmett said.

Now, as for ages, the health department says anybody over the age of 6 months old should be wearing sunscreen every single day. They understand people aren't thinking about it. That's why they are here to remind you.

"It's understandable," Derusha said. "We're not thinking about heat and the sun in the wintertime as much as we do in the summer, but the sun is still out there and damage to your skin is still quite possible."