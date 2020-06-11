Wide distribution of absentee ballot applications suggested in NH

New Hampshire residents may vote by absentee ballot during elections this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, and an advisory committee recommends that applications for them should be distributed in places ranging from the local landfill to supermarkets.

The Secretary of State’s Select Committee on 2020 Emergency Election Support, in a report released Wednesday, also suggested secure dropboxes at town clerk offices to allow the return of absentee ballots after hours.

It also recommends leasing more ballot-counting machines.

