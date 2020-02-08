Wife charged in Hinesburg murder awaits trial behind bars

A woman accused of planning the murder of her husband will wait for her trial behind bars.

47-year-old Angela Auclair has been held in jail since she was charged in December, with conspiring with her son, Kory Lee George, to kill David Auclair last summer. The Williston man was found shot to death at a Hinesburg trailhead back in July.

In a decision that came down this week a judge says says in part that Angela Auclair does not have a responsible adult she can live with and that she pose a threat to witnesses in the case.

Auclair has denied the charges.