A Vermont woman charged with planning the murder of her husband is back in court.

Tuesday's hearing is a continuation of the last one to decide whether Angela Auclair should be let out of jail while awaiting trial.

Auclair's been held behind bars since her arrest last month on a charge of conspiring with her son, Kory Lee George, to kill David Auclair last summer.

David was found shot to death at a Hinesburg trailhead.