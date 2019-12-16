Judge to decide if wife of man found dead in Hinesburg will stay behind bars

The wife of a man found dead over the summer will be in court Monday for her alleged role in the murder.

Angela Auclair and Kory Lee George

David Auclair was shot 11 times at a trailhead in Hinesburg.

Court documents say it was all part of an elaborate plan by Kory Lee George and his mom Angela Auclair.

Angela is being held without bail and Monday's hearing will be about whether she should stay in jail until trial.

Witnesses are scheduled to testify.

Last Friday, Kory Lee George was formally charged with murder.

We'll be in court later Monday to give you the latest.