Wildlife Watch: Crafting Vermont's Big Game Management Plan

Vermont wildlife officials are currently updating the state's Big Game Management Plan, which guides deer, bear, moose, and wild turkey management over the next decade.

The current draft identifies issues these species face, such as habitat loss and disease, and establishes sustainable population and management goals.

Ike Bendavid spoke with Vermont Fish and Wildlife's Chris Saunders about what some of the issues are in the current draft plan.

The draft 2020-2030 Big Game Management Plan is available on Fish and Wildlife's website. The department would like to receive comments about the plan by Friday, April 3.

