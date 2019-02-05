Wildlife Watch: Don't feed the deer

In this Wildlife Watch, we dig deeper into the dangers of feeding deer.

New Hampshire Fish and Game posted a picture recently after finding a dozen dead deer. They say someone fed the animals corn to help them during the cold, winter months. But deer don't have the proper bacteria in their gut to digest corn in the middle of winter, so they bloated and died.

Nick Fortin is a biologist with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. He spoke with our Celine McArthur about the dangers of feeding deer and Vermont's deer herd. Watch the video for the full interview.