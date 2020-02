Vermont Fish and Wildlife estimates there are 140,000 deer in the state based on hunter survey numbers and other research.

Courtesy: Cindy Turner

The counties with the most deer are Grand Isle and Franklin, with 30 and 25 deer per square mile. Essex County has the fewest at six deer per square mile.

Our Ike Bendavid spoke with the department's deer project leader Nick Fortin about why there are such low numbers in the Northeast Kingdom.