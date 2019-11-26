Wildlife Watch: Taking stock of Green Mountain College's herbarium

The closure of Green Mountain College earlier this year left the future of the school's herbarium up in the air.

An herbarium is a collection of preserved plants and specimens that are used for science. After the school closed it's doors, the collection was taken off campus to the home of James Graves, a former professor at the school. Now, Vermont Fish and Wildlife is teaming up with Graves -- and the public -- to go through the catalog.

Our Ike Bendavid spoke with assistant botanist Aaron Marcus to find out what's next for the collection.

