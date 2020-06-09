Wildlife Watch: The benefits of Free Fishing Day

With Vermont's Free Fishing Day coming up Saturday it might be a good time to dust off that old fishing pole.

Courtesy: Vermont Fish & Wildlife

Our Ike Bendavid spoke with anglers and Vermont Fish & Wildlife biologist Shawn Good about the benefits of the annual event. Watch the video above.

Vermont’s regular bass season also opens on June 13. The annual Grand Isle Fishing Festival normally held on Free Fishing Day is on hold due to COVID-19.

To learn more about fishing in Vermont or to purchase a fishing license click here.