Wildlife Watch: White nose syndrome update

Bats play a big part in the ecosystem, including helping farmers cut down on pest populations, but many bats continue to suffer from the debilitating white nose syndrome.

The fungal disease has already killed millions of bats in Vermont and around North America. It impacts a bat's immune system, eventually causing it to lose skin on its wings, so it can't fly. Some species are headed toward extinction.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Alyssa Bennett, a small mammals biologist with Vermont Fish and Wildlife, about the latest prognosis for the state's bat populations.