Wildlife biologists recommend moose hunt to improve Vt. population's health

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is proposing a moose hunt in the Northeast Kingdom to help save moose.

Courtesy: Vt. Fish and Wildlife-Wayne LaRoche

Fish and Wildlife partnered with University of Vermont researchers for a study of moose health and survival in the northeast region of Vermont. They say the high number of moose in the northeastern corner of Vermont has led to an increase in ticks, causing moose health to decline.

The survival of adult moose remained relatively good, but birth rates were low and less than half of the calves survived their first winter.

Officials say the wildlife board accepted the plan for a hunt limited to taking about 33 moose.

