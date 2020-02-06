Wildlife experts: Bears more active than normal this winter

Many Vermont bears are not getting much rest this winter, according to Fish and Wildlife's bear biologists, who now warn people to leave them alone.

Expert Forrest Hammond says bears usually pop into their dens when it becomes difficult for them to find food.

But warmer weather, less snow and the availability of late fall foods like acorns, berries and apples has bears waking up to get a snack.

Here's what he wants you to do:

Bring your bird feeders inside if you spot a bear in your neighborhood.

If you accidentally find a bear den, don't go back. Hammond says bears will leave for good if they're scared off a second time.