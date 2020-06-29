Wildlife experts warn of fire dangers amid these dry conditions

Dry conditions have wildlife experts warning about fire dangers.

The commissioner of the New York Department of Environmental Conservation says parts of the state are 90 percent below normal rainfall levels.

The majority of New York is listed as being in moderate risk, which means outdoor fires can burn briskly and spread rapidly on a windy day.

We're told debris burning and campfires are among the top five causes of wildfires.

Some safety tips include never burning on a windy day, obeying local laws, burning in the morning, having water nearby and not leaving a burn unattended.