Wildlife officials want drivers to watch out for wildlife migration

Fewer cars may be on the road, but migrating animals aren't following the stay at home order.

Vermont's great wildlife migrations are happening right at our feet.

On cool, wet evenings in early spring, thousands of frogs and salamanders migrate from their wintering areas to vernal pools, ponds and wetlands to breed.

Their travel often takes them across busy roadways where they get run over.

You're being asked to slow down and be careful when you're traveling at night or take a different road that doesn't go near ponds and wetlands.