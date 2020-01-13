Wildlife officials host Winooski meeting on coyotes Tuesday

Vermont Fish and WIldlife officials will be holding a public informational meeting about Eastern Coyotes on Tuesday in Winooski.

Wildlife Director Mark Scott says the department wants to help people understand the animals and learn how to live with them because they are now well established throughout the state. He says Eastern coyotes first appeared in Vermont in the 1940s after breeding with Eastern wolves in Canada. He says they are larger than western coyotes and are adaptable opportunists, living in both remote and settled areas. The meeting takes place on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Winooski High School cafeteria.

