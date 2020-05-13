Wildlife officials discuss protecting Vermont’s bats from COVID-19

Vermont biologists say bats are getting a bad name right now, but say our local bats need help.

According to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, there is no evidence at this time that North American bats can transmit the virus causing COVID-19 to humans.

But the state's leading expert on bats says there is a very real and growing concern that we could transmit the virus to our already vulnerable bats.

Alyssa Bennet says to protect them, any activity that involves handling bats is being postponed.

You're being asked to stay out of caves and mines so their hibernation isn't disturbed and leave trees with cavities on your property so bats can nest.