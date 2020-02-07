Wildlife officials urge caution on ice after recent snow

No ice is 100 percent safe and it's even more unreliable in Vermont's waterways because of the new snow.

Experts with Vermont Fish and Wildlife say you can't assume all ice is the same, with snow hiding thinner areas.

If you do plan to go out on the ice, you're encouraged to leave your car on shore, tell someone your plans, bring a charged cellphone and don't go alone.

They also say to wear a flotation device and carry hand spikes in case you fall in and to use a chisel to check the ice and keep checking.

We're told if you see waves of open water, get off the ice.

"Lots of lakes are still pretty solid with ice, but there's always spots in all the lakes where the waters flowing quicker underneath the ice or where a spring is coming up. So it's always best to know where you're going ahead of time and to have a plan in case something happens," said Game Warden Kyle Isherwood.

Isherwood also says they are focusing on snowmobile safety with the extra snow we are getting.

Check conditions before heading out.