Will Articles of Impeachment make it to the Senate?

President Trump Wednesday became the third president to be impeached by the House. Now his case heads to the Senate and the question becomes -- will he be removed from office?

All week Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have been making dueling floor speeches, posturing about the shape of the upcoming Senate trial. That continued Thursday.

"The House's conduct risks deeply damaging the institutions of American government. This particular House of Representatives has let its partisan rage at this particular president create a toxic new precedent that will echo well into the future," McConnell said.

"The Republican leader made many partisan and inflammatory accusations about Democrats, but he did not advance an argument in defense of the President's conduct on the merits. That, in and of itself, is a damming reflection of the state of the President's defense," Schumer said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she's waiting to send the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate until she hears the Senate's plan for a fair trial.

