Will Burlington ask the governor to ground F-35 training?

The Burlington City Council will vote Monday night on a measure urging Gov. Phil Scott to halt all F-35 training during the coronavirus pandemic.

Councilor Perri Freeman says the biggest concern is that more and more people are being exposed to the noise now that everyone is required to stay at home to combat the coronavirus. Freeman says she's received a couple of dozen calls from concerned citizens who say they're distressed and anxious about the noise since the stay-at-home order began.

She expects the resolution will get the council's support Monday night.

Freeman told WCAX News she revised the resolution Sunday night. The previous version asked the governor to do two things: stop the F-35 flights and order the Guard to fully mobilize to deliver meals and medical equipment like ventilators during the crisis.

The second request has been taken out of the new version. Freeman says the council really wants to hone in on the specific request of halting the F-35 flights.

"People can have a variety of ideas around how the resources could be used at this time. I think that as a full council, it made sense for us to just focus the resolution as much as possible and then ask as much as possible so it was just very clear," said Freeman, P-Burlington City Council.

Capt. Mikel Arcovitch of the Vermont National Guard said: "Flying the F-35 is part of the Vermont Air National Guard's federal mission. We must continue training for readiness essential to respond to local and global defense. We will keep doing our jobs to help get Vermonters back to theirs."

