Will Plattsburgh Town and City leaders settle ongoing legal dispute?

A legal fight between the city and town of Plattsburgh over payments in lieu of taxes from the old Falcon Seaboard power plant may be coming to a head.

The plant built on land owned by the Clinton County Industrial Development Agency had an agreement to pay the town, city, schools, and county in lieu of taxes. But after Saranac Power purchased the land ten-years-ago, the city claims they got shorted on those payments.

Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read last week said it's time to stop suing and settle."We need to sit down with some experts and mediate this and that's been my path, I've made a number of requests from that and hopefully both sides will see the benefits of that," said Read, D-Plattsburgh.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman to get his response on the litigation.