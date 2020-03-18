Will Vermont tax deadline be delayed?

The federal government is relaxing the rules for tax time, so what is Vermont doing?

Vermont Tax Commissioner Craig Bolio says they're not sure what the state is doing yet because it's not clear what the IRS is doing.

The Trump Administration on Tuesday announced people who owe taxes can pay them after April 15th without penalty, but they didn't say whether the actual filing deadline is being moved back.

By statute, Vermont's filing deadline is the same as the federal government's. Bolio says they expect to get some clarity from the IRS by the end of the week. As for how the tax season is going so far, he tells WCAX they've seen a normal amount of filings for mid-March.

And a reminder -- e-filers can expect state refunds in six to eight weeks. For paper filers -- it's eight to 12 weeks.

