Will Vermont high school seniors have graduations?

The Agency of Education has a month to figure out whether graduations should happen for seniors this summer.

The deadline to decide whether graduations will be held is May 8.

Education Secretary Dan French said he's hopeful because he wants the school year to end on a good note.

He also responded to reporters' questions about rural communities where high school seniors are struggling to complete their homework and meet graduation requirements due to a lack of broadband internet.

French said districts will have to submit their continuity of learning plans to the agency this week explaining how they will deal with those challenges. He said it will likely involve working one on one with families and passing out paperwork to students as needed.

But he said they will not be waiving graduation requirements due to the coronavirus.